National Unity Platform (NUP) has unveiled new party members who include several parliamentarians and mayors.

The include Manjiya County mp John Baptist Nambeshe and Patrick Nsamba of Kasanda North

Unveiling the new party members at the People Power offices in Kamwokya, NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi said he feels strengthened when such vibrant men join the party.

Kampala division mayors including Makindye Division Mayor Kasirye Nganda Ali Mulyanyama, Nakawa divison mayor, Ronald Balimwezo and Kawempe division Mayor Dr. Emmanuel Serunjogi have also crossed to NUP.