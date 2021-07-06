By Juliet Nalwooga

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) women’s league has asked that the cash support given to households be increased from Shs100, 000 to at least Shs200,000.

They further task the suspects named in corruption scandals regarding ICU bills and oxygen to resign.

In a statement dated 5th July 2021, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, the group’s chairperson has also called upon the appointing authorities to drop the implicated people from their position and have them return the money.

Nabagabe says the pandemic is an opportunity to exercise leadership that could save the country and therefore, the government should address the challenges in a gender-sensitive manner, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), and children among other underprivileged Ugandans.