By Ruth Anderah

The Court of Appeal has upheld the Victory of NUPs Joyce Bagala as the validly Elected Woman Member of Parliament for Mityana District.

This is after three justices of the Court of Appeal led by Geoffrey Kiryabwire set aside the Mubende High Court Decision that had nullified Bagala’s Victory on grounds that there was noncompliance with the Electoral laws.

Bagala’s victory had been challenged by lands Minister Judith Nabakooba who had accused Bagala of having engaged in various electoral malpractices including voter bribery and the use of soldiers to intimidate voters.

However, the Court of Appeal ruled that Nabakooba failed to adduce evidence to prove the said allegations noting that even if there was noncompliance with the Electoral laws, it was not sufficient enough to affect the election substantively.

During the hearing of the case, MP Bagala maintained that she will reclaim her seat because the election was conducted in compliance with the Electoral Laws.

She further disputes allegations by minister Nabakooba of voter bribery, stating that even if there were any aspects of non-compliance with the Electoral Laws, they were not sufficient enough to warrant a nullification of her victory.

She then asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the lower court decision and uphold her victory. The Court ordered both of the parties to bear the costs of the suit.