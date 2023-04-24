The High Court in Kampala has dismissed with costs a parliamentary petition filed by Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu contesting the victory of Muhammad Nsereko as Member of Parliament for Kampala Central Division.

The petition has been dismissed by the High Court Judge Jessy Byaruhanga on grounds that Nyanzi failed to produce evidence proving the allegations of bribery and ballot stuffing.

Nyanzi was accusing the law-maker of conniving with the electoral body to commit several irregularities.

Nanzi accused the Electoral Commission officials of failure to accurately tally results and exclude results of seven polling stations which he (Nyanzi) believes were his strongholds in the final tally.

“This really assures us the decision that was made by the lower court but ultimately, I would like to thank the almighty God who on him bestows justice on those that he so wishes,” Nsereko said after the court session.