The decision by Bukoto South Member of Parliament, Twaha Kagabo, has left legislators from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party divided, with others welcoming his meeting with President Museveni while others said the move is detrimental to Uganda’s democracy.

Kagabo, who enjoys a close relationship with First Son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba is a member of the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform. He is among the MPs who joined the NRM legislators for the party’s parliamentary caucus at State House Entebbe last week.

He defended his meeting with President Museveni, describing it as a privilege for any MP or politician to meet the President, explaining that he has not crossed from opposition to NRM.

However, Kagabo’s decision gathered mixed reactions from NRM MPs like Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong who warned that the crossing of opposition MPs to NRM spells doom for Uganda’s democracy as it works against the multiparty democracy motives.

“I don’t like people who betray their own system. You have to be straight because you are in a multiparty dispensation. You have to serve the nation. When in opposition, you have to come out with a clear policy statement to do what Ugandans will benefit,” Ogong said.

Arua Central MP, Mr Jackson Atima said Kagabo’s move is a testimony that NUP is losing popularity and phasing out.