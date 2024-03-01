Butoko South Member of Parliament Twaha Kagabo has criticized a move by his party to ask former Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga to step aside from his role as parliamentary commissioner.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Kagabo said the move is a clear indication that the party is not ready for national leadership.

“It is a sign to everybody that the National Unity Platform cannot take the stewardship of the country if they are failing to handle simple conflicts at the level of the party,” said Kagabo.

In a statement dated February 29th, NUP said it took the decision after the Nyendo Mukungwe legislator confessed in a meeting with top party leaders that he benefited from the questionable ‘service award’. The party alleges that Mpuuga received Shs500 million of taxpayers’ money.