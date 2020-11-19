The central regional NUP Vice president Mathias Mpuuga has described the police raid at his home last night as a case of criminality and the desire by those in authority to show power.

Mpuuga tells KFM that the men in uniform invaded his home at midnight and only left at 4am.

He says everyone in his household including children and animals were teargassed and the former are currently receiving treatment at hospital.

He however says the motive for the raid is still unknown expressing commitment to cooperate with police.

Several NUP supporters were last night arrested including; Dr Abed Bwanika and Masaka city mayor aspirant Florence Namayanja.

According to Mpuuga, these were making final arrangements for the NUP presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi who was expected to campaign from Masaka district today.