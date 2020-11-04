The founder of NURP has filed a notice of appeal before the court of appeal showing dissatisfaction in the decision of the high court judge Musa Ssekaana that dismissed their case challenging the legality of their party registration and change of name to NUP.

Last month, justice Ssekaana dismissed their case with costs saying NUP is a legally registered political party in Uganda having changed its name and leadership from National Unity Reconciliation and development party in June 2019.

In his judgment, Justice Ssekaana noted that the plaintiffs; Basile Difasi and Twaha Hassan filed the case out of the stipulated timeframe of 3 months within which an aggrieved party can ask the court to review a decision.

The judge then observed that filing this case a year after NUP had been registered, it was clear that former NURP leaders had no genuine grievance but a scheme to make some quick cash in this election season.

Justice Ssekaana has further ordered the Difasi, Twaha Hassan and the former NURP president Moses Kibalama, secretary General Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe whom he joined on the case as applicants having backtracked on their affidavits before the court; to pay costs to NUP, its president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and other administrators for unlawfully dragging them to court.