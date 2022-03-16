By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Kayunga District have in custody a nurse, and two officials from Bright Light primary school in Kisoga Town council for allegedly charging shs 3,000 for Covid-19 jabs.

Sezibwa region police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto said the trio’s arrest followed a tip off from concerned residents.

She says they have recovered 138 doses of PFIZER vaccines and one doze of SINOPHARM.

Earlier, Mukono region received covid vaccines but all got expired on February 28th and police says the suspects might have administered poisonous drugs.

The three are now being held at Kayunga CPS.