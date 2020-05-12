The Nurses’ Union has crowned Doris Okudinia, the nurse whose picture went viral on social media while wheeling a patient to Arua Referral Hospital as the ‘Nurse of the Year’.

This was during the International day of nurses’ celebrations held at their union offices in Mulago.

The president of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Association, Justus Cherop has revealed that the Union has also awarded Okudinia with a scholarship to study a degree in nursing.

She has been hailed for her life-saving skills and bravery while serving the nation.

In her acceptance speech, Okudinia says she could not bear watching the patient die in pain as she waited for an ambulance and as such, she had to improvise with what was available and rush the patient to the hospital.

Okudinia wheeled the patient for three kilometres from Ediofe Health center 111 in Pajule Sub County to Arua hospital.