The Uganda nurses and midwifery examination board has registered an improvement in performance of diploma and certificate students who sat for the 2020 examinations.

Releasing the exams at State house in Entebbe this afternoon, the Executive secretary of the board, Helen Mukakarisa says that 8,383 students sat for the December exams, out of which 5,689 were female.

She says out of 7,932 who sat for certificate courses, 7,640 students passed adding that out of 451 students who sat for the diploma 413 passed.

She says that the board registered an improvement in performance of 2020 students by 8% for certificate courses and 3% for diploma courses compared to 2019 exams.

She adds that a total of 123 students did not turn up for exams for various reasons while 8 had their results cancelled due to malpractice.