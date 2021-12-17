By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union has threatened to join the intern doctor’s strike if the government fails to intervene and resolve the matter amicably.

The union president Justus Cherop asks the govt to rescind its decision to evict medical interns from government housing facilities, saying that this will create a bad image.

Intern doctors began their industrial action on 6 November, but they continued to work on emergencies and support some staff on hospital wards.

But later, a letter from the health ministry was issued ordering all medical interns who were on strike to leave the health facilities where they were being housed, which prompted all interns in public hospitals countrywide to cease all the work.