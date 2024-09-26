The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board announced that candidates have achieved higher scores in the 2024 examinations compared to the previous year.

A total of 18,470 final-year students participated in the examinations held across the country in June. Of these, 15,848 were pursuing certificate programs, and 2,622 were enrolled in diploma programs.

While 771 candidates did not receive a grade and will be required to retake the examinations, the results are encouraging, with 17,652 candidates passing the exams.

Hellen Mukakarisa, the Executive Secretary of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board, released the examination results at the State House in Nakasero, Kampala on Thursday. She highlighted that the overall performance of candidates has improved significantly compared to the previous year’s examinations.

“Generally, the performance of the 37th series is better than that of the 35th series as evidenced by more candidates attaining more distinctions and credits grades and fewer of them with pass grades,” Ms Mukakarisa said on Thursday.

The Board further observed that candidates pursuing the Certificate in Nursing demonstrated stronger performance than their counterparts studying for the Certificate in Midwifery and the Certificate in Mental Health Nursing.