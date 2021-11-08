By Damali Mukhaye

Over 16,400 nurses and midwives trainees are slated to kick start the end of semester exams today across the country.

According to the press statement from the Uganda nurses and midwives examination board, the examinations that kickoff today 8th November will end on 12th November.

A total of 16,421 trainees will sit for their end of semester one exams conducted by the Uganda nurses and midwives board from 103 institutions.

According to the Chairperson of Examination Committee, Mary Achuma, the Board has deployed overall Coordinators, Regional Supervisors, Monitors, Centre Coordinators, Centre Supervisors, Invigilators, examiners for practical examinations and Security personnel to participate in the conduct of the examinations.

She says that all principals should ensure availability of enough sanitizers and hand washing facilities within the school, social distancing and ensure that all examination rooms are disinfected after each examination.

Government in September cleared institutions teaching medical students to reopen as one of the ways to avoid shortage of these medical personals in the near future.