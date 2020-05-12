By Phillip Wafula

Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union officials in Jinja District have given authorities three days to provide them with Personal Protective Equipment or they lay down their tools.

President Museveni, in his address to the nation recently made it mandatory for everyone leaving their home to wear a face mask as a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19 whose infections now stand at 122.

Stephen Amukun, the union’s Jinja Branch Chairperson, says their decision comes after the National Medical Stores last week supplied drugs for two cycles and left out face masks.

In his March 11th letter to the Chief Administrative Officer, Amukun points out the lack of, gloves, face masks and transport as some of the challenges faced by the health workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the country commemorates the International Nurses Day, celebrated around the world every May 12th.

It is also the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.