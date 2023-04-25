Residents and business communities in the East wing of Kampala who are dependent on the Katosi water plant will for at least 24 hours have to find alternative water sources after the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) announced a shutdown on persons in the area.

In a message released on Monday night, the Corporation informed all its customers and the general public that there will be day-long interruptions in water supply effective 8am on April 25 to April 26, 2023.”