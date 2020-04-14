By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Water and Sewerage Cooperation has announced a water supply interruption in Kampala.

This is as a result of a power outage at Ggaba water works which has affected water production in all water treatment plants and supply schedules to the entire Kampala service area.

The co-operations authorities have asked members of the public to use the available water sparingly as the issue is being worked on.

They say a team from UMEME is on ground working to address the fault in the shortest time possible.