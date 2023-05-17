Mr Silver Mugisha has been reappointed as National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) managing director on a five-year contract from 2023 to 2028.

The NWSC board chairperson, Mr Badru Kigundu, said because of his notable performance in the last 10 years as a managing director of the corporation, the board decided to re-appoint him.

He noted that during the 10 years, the number of people served by piped water has increased from 4.5 million to18 million, and is expected to increase to 28 million by 2028.

The number of customer connections have also increased from 296,000 to 874,000 and is expected to increase to 1,250,000 by 2018.

Mr Kiggudu also noted that the annual turnovers and assets under management of the corporation also increased from Shs155b to Shs519b and are projected to increase to Shs700b by 2028.