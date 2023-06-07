National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has agreed to reconnect water supply in hospitals that they had disconnected.

The corporation’s executive director, Dr. Silver Mugisha has in a tweet revealed that the decision followed a meeting convened by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Ministers of health, water, and environment, as well as the Finance ministry permanent secretary, Ramathan Ggoobi.

Dr. Mugisha says it has been agreed that all outstanding bills will be paid by June 30, 2023.

At least three hospitals including Naguru, Entebbe Grade B and Hoima had faced water disconnections due to accumulated water bills.

Naguru Hospital had unpaid bills amounting to Shs1.3 billion while Entebbe Hospital had a Shs488 million unpaid water bill.