City businessman Godfrey Nyakana has this morning clashed with officials of the Uganda National Roads Authority over the Centenary Park land.

The officials together with members of parliament’s Physical Infrastructure Committee were touring Clock Tower and Centenary Park to assess progress of the Kampala Fly over project.

This was after William Matovu, the Head of Land Acquisition at the roads body informed MPs yesterday that one of the challenges that might delay the project is failure by the authority to secure land at Centenary Park.

He said the proprietor of Nalongo Estates Limited, at Centenary Park, Sarah Kizito and her husband Godfrey Nyakana had refused to vacate the premises to pave way for Construction of Kampala Flyover on grounds that their lease was extended.