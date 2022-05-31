By Ruth Anderah

The Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, Soroti District Woman Member of Parliament Anna Adeke, and six others have been further remanded to Luzira prison.

This is after the prosecution’s Christine Appolot informed the court that she needs more time to verify documents presented by sureties.

The acting chief Augustine Alule adjourned the matter until June 7th, 2022 to make a reply on their bail application after perusing the documents.

They are charged with inciting violence and unlawful assembly.

Court heard that on May 30th while at Mulago roundabout, the accused persons printed posters and made statements without lawful excuse at an assembly to members of the public indicating or implying that it would be desirable to demonstrate, an act which was reportedly calculated to lead to destruction or damage to property.

The accused persons were protesting the continued increased prices of commodities in the country and allocating Shs1.8 billion to use daily to the State House when the country doesn’t have money among others.