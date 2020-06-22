The new Kampala deputy lord mayor Doreen Nyanjura is to be inducted today by the city authority council.

City lord mayor Erias Lukwago on Thursday last week appointed Nyanjura his deputy, replacing Sarah Kanyike who resigned after she was nominated by President Museveni for the position of director for gender in KCCA’s technical wing.

The city authority council has powers to reject or approve appointments made by the mayor.

Nyangura who subscribes to the opposition Forum for Democratic Change is also the woman councillor for Makerere University and former vice guild president for the year 2011-2012.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and tourism and she is known for her active participation in various defiance campaigns.