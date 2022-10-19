Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura has implored the youth to rise up and occupy political spaces without fear.

She was speaking during the National Youth Symposium organized by the Netherlands Institute for Multi-party Democracy (NIMD) in Kampala.

The meeting, according to Nyanjura was aimed at encouraging youth at local and national level to break barriers and participate in politics.

Nyanjula added that the time is now for the youth to fight for their right to participate in the democratization and decision-making of this country.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the National Unity Platform, Lewis Rubongoya has asked the ruling government to create a favorable ground for youth participation in politics regardless of their political affiliation.