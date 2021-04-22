Mengo chief magistrate’s court has ordered Kampala Central MP candidate Fred Nyanzi to pay over Shs 38 million to his opponent MP Muhammad Nsereko as costs for his disallowed request for a vote count.

Chief magistrate Esther Nansambu read her taxation saying the Shs38.7 million is a sufficient amount to compensate Nsereko the loss he incurred while defending the application that Nyanzi filed way out of the stipulated time frame.

Nyanzi was further ordered to pay costs to the Electoral Commission, a bill that has not yet been taxed by the court.

Meanwhile, Nyanzi proceeded to file an election petition against Nsereko before the High court but he has since informed justice Phillip Odoki that he has failed to trace the latter for service of the petition.