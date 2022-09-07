The Nyege Nyege festival has finally been cleared to take place but within the guidelines to be developed by the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity.

The clearance followed a meeting chaired by Premier, Robinah Nabbanja that involved organizers and the concerned cabinet ministers.

Nabbanja has said that it too late to cancel the international annual event since thousands of tourists have already made payments for visas while some have jetted into the country.

There has been a heated debate from stakeholders in the tourism industry after parliament directed for the blocking of the social event scheduled to take place next week in Jinja following a concern raised by Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi who argued that the event is a breeding ground for sexual immorality.

“The event (Nyege Nyege) will go on but under strict guidelines. It attracts thousands of foreign tourists; we can’t miss out on this opportunity at a time when the country is recovering from the effects of Covid-19,” Nabbanja said.