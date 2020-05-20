Textile firm Nytil has dismissed reports making rounds on social media that they are unable to produce the required masks by June 2nd when the lockdown is expected to be partially lifted.

Richard Mubiru, the company’s Director, Corporate Affairs, says the reports are fake and the said document has been forwarded to Police for investigation.

The document claimed that Nytil’s machines had recently broken down and the company could not produce the required masks in time.

Mubiru has also expressed commitment that Nytil will work closely with entities of good will to avail masks under the guidance of National COVID19 task force.

In his address on Monday, President Museveni pegged the easing of the lockdown on compulsory use of face masks to be distributed to the public free of charge by government in two weeks.