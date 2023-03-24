The government chief whip, Hamson Dennis Obua has defended the ministers implicated in the Iron sheet scandal which was meant for the people of Karamoja but ended up in the ministers’ residences.

The ministers in the scandal include; himself, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, and his deputies, Amos Lugoloobi, and Henry Musasizi, Karamoja affairs minister Mary Gorret Kitutu and her deputy, Agnes Nandutu, state defence minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth, and state primary education minister Moriku Kaducu among others.

While meeting the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, Obua said that it is wrong for the people of Uganda to condemn the ministers who just received a donation.

He appealed to Ugandans to wait for the investigations into the matter before they pin the ministers.