

By Benjamin Jumbe

Government has been challenged to do more to address the loss of trust in health officials by members of the public regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

This comes from policy analyst and former president of Uganda Medical Association Dr Ekwaro Obuku as concerns are raised over complacency amongst members of the public.

Speaking on KFM’s Hot Seat show last evening, Dr. Obuku said while efforts to fight the pandemic were initially focused, they have now been politicized and have become a money making venture for some people.

Obuku says there is need to address some of the gaps to ensure the country gets back on top of the game in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uganda currently has 1,195 covid-19 cases and 5 deaths.

While on the brighter side there has been 1,070 recoveries. Globally the figure is 18.4m cases and over 696,000 deaths.