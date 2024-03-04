Martin Okoth-Ochola has handed over the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to his deputy Major General Tumusiime Katsigazi, at Police Headquarters in Naguru, Kampala. Katsigazi, will be serving in acting capacity until when President Museveni appoints a new substantive IGP.

Police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga in a weekly press brief on Monday said Ochola “worked side by side with Gen. Tumusiime Katsigazi which allowed him to see the talent and capabilities that he was.”

Enanga says they look forward to “seeing the new ideas that he will bring to the office of the IGP.”

Meanwhile, the Police Advisory Committee (PAC) members have also welcomed Katsigazi’s leadership that will oversee over 50,000 members of the Uganda Police Force.

The outgoing IGP has led the Uganda Police Force for the past 6 years.