The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has ordered the director of Traffic and Road Safety to carry out what he described as an aggressive type of traffic enforcement targeting indiscipline and erratic boda boda riders following the lynching of a driver in road rage.

Aziz Bashir, 40, a former driver with United Nations, was lynched by a group of boda boda riders in an incident triggered by a minor road accident at Mengo-Katale in Rubaga Division, Kampala City, on Sunday.

Two riders have since been arrested on murder offences.

IGP Ochola, who condemned the killing of the driver, said the traffic operations should be widened in due course to target other motorists to ensure that every road user is safe.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said: “It also shows a complete lack of regard for the lives of other people by selected boda boda riders. Due to the many conflicts, arising out of traffic-related incidents, the IGP has strongly condemned the continuous acts of impunity on our road.”

