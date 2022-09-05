Kenyan opposition leader, Raila Odinga has issued a statement showing that he vehemently disagrees with the Supreme Court judgment that has upheld William Ruto’s victory.

In the statement, Odinga says they have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. He added that they (his team) respect the opinion of the court despite disagreeing with its decision today.

The Chief Justice Martha Koome has this afternoon, in a strongly worded judgement, dismissed all claims by Raila Odinga and other petitioners, saying they failed to prove their claims.

However, Odinga says together with his team, they find it incredible that the judges ruled against them on all nine grounds and take particular note of the excessively exaggerated language used in refuting their claims.

According to Odinga, the judgment does not mean the end of their movement, but instead inspires them to double their efforts to transform the country.

He has thanked all Kenyans for their support, adding that he will in the near future announce plans to continue the struggle for transparency and democracy.