The office of the Director Office of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has apologised for a road crash that occurred in Kibuye, a Kampala suburb on March 19, 2024.

In a statement dated March 19, 2024, ODPP says one of their security backup vehicles collided with a boda boda carrying a woman and her school-going child.

The office says it has reached out to the victims and is working closely with police to ensure that the victims get the necessary support.

“We understand that the safety of all individuals on the road is paramount, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future,” the statement reads in part.

The crash involved a vehicle registration number UG 1059 J.