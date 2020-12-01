

By Derrick Wandera

The two people injured during scuffle between police and supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi in Nazigo, this afternoon have been transferred to Mulago hospital for further treatment.

The duo that sustained injuries from suspected gun shots are Bobi Wine’s music producer popularly known as Don Magic and Wildred Kato-a police officer who is part of his security detail.

They had initially been admitted at Nazigo health center III for first aid.

The incident has happened close to a place where the presidential candidate was scheduled to hold a campaign rally before heading to Jinja city for another.

According to KFM’s Derrick Wandera, Kyagulanyi is now headed to Jinja city for the day’s 1st rally after two were blocked by blocked by police.