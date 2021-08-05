By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministries of Education, health and the National task force have deferred the decision to reopen medical schools to the next meeting.

This follows a meeting that was convened by the education minister Janet Museveni on Wednesday to decide on the fate of reopening these schools as directed by President Museveni but failed to agree.

The meeting which was also attended by scientists agreed to first inspect medical schools to evaluate preparedness and installation of standard operating procedures facilities.

Sources also indicate that the education ministry asked that all medical students are first vaccinated.

Meanwhile, scientists also warned that rushing to reopen the school might expose the students to infections which could worsen the situation and cause the death of some of the learners.