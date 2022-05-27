Mr Andrew Ojok has emerged winner of the Omoro County by-election parliamentary seat after beating five of his contenders in the race to replace his deceased father and former Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah died on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, Washington, United States barely a year after being voted Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Oulanyah’s son, Ojok garnered 14,224 votes while his closest contender, Mr Simon Toolit Akecha of the National Unity Platform (NUP) got 1,633 votes, according to the Electoral Commission.

Mr Terence Odonga (Independent) came third with 532 votes out of the 17, 069 valid votes cast on Thursday. He was followed by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, Mr Justine Odong who scored 529 votes.

Mr Walter Jimmy Onen (Independent) got 88 votes while the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate, Mr Oscar Kizza trailed with 63 votes.