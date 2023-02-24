Emmanuel Omoding, the son of the late Patrick Okabe, has pledged to carry on his father’s legacy and help the vulnerable people of Serere district.

Omoding was last night declared winner of the hotly contested Serere by-election race beating NRM’s Phillip Oucor by over 2000 votes.

Speaking to journalists after he was declared winner, Omoding who spent most of his time living overseas said he is ready for the task ahead.

He also insisted that much as he was not appointed as the NRM flag bearer, he is NRM at heart and will thus work with the government.

On Thursday, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi said Omoding is not an NRM member since he is not registered.

Omoding reveals that he was blocked several times by officials from the NRM from meeting the President Yoweri Museveni.