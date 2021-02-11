By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority has embarked on the process of looking for a service provider that will offer automated management services at the old Taxi Park ahead of its official opening in two weeks time.

It’s close to one year since the park was closed to pave way for rehabilitation construction works in a process that was scheduled to take only 6 months.

However, due to the outbreak of Covid19 pandemic and the untimely disbursement of funds, the project has extended for an extra close to 4 months.

The acting spokesperson of KCCA, Daniel NuweAbiine tells KFM that they have almost finalized the rehabilitation works and the park will be ready for use in 2-4 weeks’ time.

According to KCCA, the park will have designated entry and exit points for both vehicles and pedestrians and will have access control for vehicles to avoid queuing on the surrounding roads and congestion within the park.

The park used by over 200, 000 people daily will also have sanitary facilities such as toilets, an administration block and a Police Post.