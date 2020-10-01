

Senior citizens under the National Council for Older Persons are asking parliament to fast track the passing of the “Older Person Bill, 2019 before the 2021 polls.

The call is made by the council chairperson, Canon Joram Tibasiimwa as Uganda today commemorates the International Day of Older Persons.

Canon Tibasiimwa also appeals to the Electoral Commission to ensure that older persons are not left out in all electoral processes ahead of the next general elections.

This year’s commemoration is to be held virtually at State House Entebbe, with President Museveni as Chief Guest.

The day is marked under the theme “upholding the Rights of Older Persons during COVID 19 Pandemic: A Call for Action.”