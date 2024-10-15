By Juliet Kigongo & Abubaker Lubowa

After spending over four years in prison, sixteen opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party supporters reversed their plea on Monday in a case in which they are charged with unlawful possession of 13 pieces of explosive devices and treachery on Monday.

A new twist emerged on Monday as the group drastically changed their plea from “not guilty” to “guilty” as they appeared in a closed military court session chaired by Brig Gen Freeman Mugabe at the Makindye-based General Court Martial.

Previously, Brig Gen Mugabe adjourned and further remanded the accused persons upon the request of fourteen accused who asked to change their plea. But on Monday, the number grew to sixteen. Nine other accused maintained their “not guilty” plea. Read more