The General Court Martial has sentenced 16 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) to 3 months and 22 days after they were convicted of treachery.

The seven-member court, chaired by Brigadier General Robert Freeman Mugabe, also cautioned the accused on the second charge of unlawful possession of explosives, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

While sentencing them, Brigadier General Mugabe explained that the accused should have served five years in prison for treachery but considered mitigating factors, including their three years, four months, and eight days on remand, and 16 months defending themselves in court. The court noted that the convicts did not waste the court’s time by pleading guilty.

The group admitted to recruiting and training others to overthrow the government. They expressed remorse, claiming they were misled and seeking a pardon from President Yoweri Museveni. The court informed them of their right to appeal within 14 days.

However, the convicted individuals, led by Muhydin Kakooza, say they will appeal, expecting to avoid further imprisonment after pleading guilty and being remanded for nearly four years.

The convicted individuals are Olivia Lutaaya, Kakooza Muhydin Rashid Ssegujja, David Mafabi, Robert Christopher Rugumayo, Abdul Matovu, Mesearch Kiwanuka, Simon Kijambu, Ibrahim Wandera, Stanley Lwanga, Steven Musaakaru, Ronald Kijjambu, Asubat Nagwere, Livingstone Katushabe, Matovu Sharif, and Swaibu Katabi.

During the court session, the state detailed how the group was arrested with 13 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), reserved for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The state said the crimes were committed between November 2020 and May 2021 in various locations across Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Nateete, and Kampala Central.