By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi Performing at the Olympics is such an honour and winning a medal is every athlete’s dream. The celebration tells it all. It makes nobodies national heroes.

Yet Olympians do not get prize money, as they do in other events such as Diamond League circuits in athletics, soccer or basketball leagues, every year.

These honours and medals do not pay bills or buy food even at the cheapest grocery.

So, Olympians—medallists and representatives—who put in hundreds of hours training to represent their nations at the grandest stage, need money to survive.

That’s why some countries adopted a system to financially reward their Olympians.

Some countries, according to the New York Times, give stipends, houses, lifetime supplies of beer, free flights or even exemptions from mandatory military service.

Some national governing bodies also give rewards — USA Wrestling gifted Kyle Snyder $250,000 (Shs880m) for his gold at the 2016 Rio Games.)

For the Tokyo Olympics, a United States medallist receives $37,500 (Shs132m) for gold, $22,500 (Shs79m) for silver and $15,000 (Shs53m), for bronze. The New York Times calls it modest.

Of course, it is compared to Singapore’s $740,000 (Shs2.7b) but considering that USA goes to the Games with a target of at least 100 medals, the bonus budget is enormous.

Not defined

But, in Uganda, the reward to Olympic medalists and excelling athletes is not defined. It basically depends on President Museveni.

When long-distance runner Moses Kipsiro won two gold medals in the 10,000 and 5,000m at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, President Museveni offered him a brand new Toyota Hilux Double Cabin pick-up.

