By Juliet Nalwooga

Authorities in Arua have temporarily closed St Joseph’s college Ombaci following a destructive strike on Saturday night.

The Resident city commissioner Alice Akello says the institution was shut due to fear of further violence since the students are still angry.

The West Nile region police spokesperson, Josephine Anguncia says preliminary investigations show that the riot was sparked by the arrest of six students to help in investigations of a senior four student.

It is alleged that the deceased identified as Aziz Adnani was allegedly murdered by unknown people during a friendly football match in Koboko Municipality.

Six of the arrested students are being detained at Arua central police station.

There are however differing accounts of how Aziz who was buried on Saturday met his death.

The students claim they were reportedly misinformed that the deceased was knocked by a school bus at the school leading to the riot.

Other reports show that the deceased and some colleagues had sneaked from the football match grounds in Koboko to buy alcohol.