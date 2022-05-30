By Prossy Kisakye

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has described the just concluded Omoro parliamentary by-elections as a military operation show.

Last week, the Electoral Commission announced NRM’s Andrew Ojok Oulanyah as the winner of the Omoro County by-election beating five other candidates.

According to the results announced by the Electoral Commission returning Officer for Omoro County, Moses Kagona, Oulanyah’s son, garnered 14,224 votes out of the 17, 069 valid votes while his closest contender, NUPs Simon Toolit Akecha got 1,633 votes.

Independent Terence Odonga came third with 532 votes, he was followed by FDC’s Justine Odong who scored 529 votes.

Independent Walter Jimmy Onen got 88 votes while the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate, Oscar Kizza trailed with 63 votes.

Speaking to the media at the party head offices in Najjanankumbi, the FDC deputy secretary-general, Harold Kaijja, said what transpired in Omoro last week was not an election but rather a military operation.

He noted that the by-election was characterized by brutal arrests and beating of opposition agents and supporters, malpractices, and voter bribery among others which made the opposition think it was a waste of time to organize the elections.