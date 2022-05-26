By Benjamin Jumbe

Residents of Omoro County today go to the polls to elect their next representative in parliament.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the area representative Jacob Oulanyah.

The race has attracted 6 candidates’ including; NRM’s Andrew Ojok, FDCs Justin Odong, Alliance for National Transformation’s Oscar Kiiza.

Others in the race are NUP’s Simon Toolit Akecha, and Jimmy Walter Onen and Terence Odonga both independents.

Voting for Directly-elected Member of Parliament shall be by universal adult suffrage, and shall take place at all the eighty-four (84) polling stations in Omoro County Constituency, beginning at 7:00am and ending at 4:00pm.

The commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya appeals to Political parties and the candidates to appoint in writing and deploy their agents at each polling station.