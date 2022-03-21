By Isaac Mufumba

Mr Jacob Oulanyah fought two key battles in the past 10 months; one against his boss, then-Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, over stewardship of the 11th Parliament. Running as the ruling NRM party candidate, he won with a margin of 113 votes.

The election followed an acrimonious campaign in which President Museveni, also the party leader, had taken sides and confessed to telephoning several party MPs and asked them to vote for Mr Oulanyah. The new Speaker was magnanimous in victory.

“This particular election has been challenging. As a result, expectations are high, fears and uncertainties exist but together we should build friendship, mend the bridges and work together,” he promised.

Oulanyah also pledged to provide a leadership that would ensure accommodation and tolerance.

“We should agree that no view shall be suppressed and work with tolerance. We should act in a harmonious way. We have collective responsibility. I promise to provide leadership through this and walk the talk,” the speaker said.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/omoro-s-finest-export-goes-to-rest–3755156

Read also: Oulanyah’s father claims son was poisoned

Museveni orders flags to fly at half-mast until Oulanyah is buried

If you can’t mourn with them, at least respect them- Bobi Wine