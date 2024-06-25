The national coordinator of the NRM party’s Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo wants her junior staff to be held responsible for messing up the scholarship project for the Republic of Iran.

The Iranian Ahlul-Bayt International University scholarships were negotiated by ONC, Kyambogo under the stewardship of Namyalo as one of the means to nature and groom better citizens who will contribute to Uganda’s development.

However, early this month, a team of students affected by an alleged scholarship scam wrote to President Museveni accusing the Coordinator of not providing them financial packages to ease their stay in Iran.

In the letter the students claimed that the said funds where part of the scholarship package meant for medical insurance, study materials among other crucial items.

In a telephone interview with KFM today, Namyalo says she cannot be held liable for responsibilities she delegated to particular individuals in her office, calling it witch hunt.

“What nagged me is that some people who were directly handling are not implicated anyway, I am just a target because it is me who is selling because they are people who handled why are my held responsible, I have never even spoken to any student, who ever got money should be held responsible not Hadijah,’’ Namyalo narrated.

This comes hours after president Museveni, for the fourth time within just three weeks addressed the problem of widespread corruption at the heart of government, emphasizing that he means business in his renewed war on graft.

Five Members of parliament, all subscribing to the ruling National Resistance (NRM) party are currently battling corruption-related charges before the Anti-Corruption Court.