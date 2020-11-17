The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has condemned police brutality during campaigns and asked Ugandans to stay strong and continue fighting for their freedom.

While addressing his supporters in Tororo District, Kyagulanyi promised to improve the education and health system in the district that was destroyed to make the people of Tororo beggars.

“They did it on purpose to kill all the education, they did it on purpose to kill all the health care and roads so that they can make you poor and turn you into beggars,” he said.

Kyagulanyi emphasized that he is hopeful that the soldiers will soon join them because they are facing the same challenges as Ugandans.

“One-day all those police officers will join us because they are our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and we marry from their families. They have children like us, they have families like us, their wives go to hospitals and they die while giving birth like us, they are disrespected like us, that is why we have to go to a new Uganda,” he said.

Kyagulanyi was earlier blocked by police officers who tried to stop him from entering Tororo District. However, he was later allowed to address his rally.