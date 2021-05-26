By Juliet Nalwooga

Police are investigating circumstances under which one person was shot dead and 3 others injured during an exchange of fire between Local Defense Unit officers (LDUs) from Nabilatuk and Ldu’s from Napak District.

According to Mike Longole, the acting police spokesperson of Mt Moroto region, the incident broke out on Monday after 86 cows belonging to one Angolerei Lotukei were stolen from Iriri in Napak District and reported to Iriri army barracks.

He says yesterday about 10 Ldu’s from Iriri army barracks and 10 residents followed the footmarks up to Cucu village from where they identified a calf as an exhibit and decided to impound several from the village.

The LDUs from Napak then fired gunshots in the air to disperse and scare them off and one Loboche was shot dead during the exchange between LDUs.

Longole says four other people were injured and so far two suspects have been arrested as inquiries continue.