One passenger died on the spot and five others injured in a fatal accident last evening at Natapar-Arengan along Namalu-Nabilatuk road in Nabilatuk district.

The accident involved a vehicle registration number UBA 729U driven by a one Karenga Silale, 24, and another vehicle registration number UBA 729U which was coming from Namalu heading to Moroto via Nabilatuk district aboard over six passengers.

It is alleged that upon reaching Natapar-Arengan as the driver tried to dodge some potholes, six passengers fell off, one died and others were injured in the incident.

Mike Longole, the acting Mt. Moroto region police spokesperson identifies the deceased as Loumo Lorega 16, a resident of kodonyo in Moroto district.