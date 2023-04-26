By Mike Sebalu

One person has been confirmed dead following heavy rains that rocked Mbale district on Tuesday night.

According to the Uganda Redcross Society communications officer, Irene Nakasiita, her team is working closely with police, local authorities, and community members to gather more facts following a heavy downpour last night.

The deceased’s body was found in Nambiti B village, Bushikori parish, Mbale district where many neighboring areas in Bungokho sub-county were left flooded.

“We still have our teams on ground conducting assessments,” she said, adding that residents have handed the deceased’s body back to police as investigations continue.

“We will continue to conduct further assessments considering that other family members slept under trees for fear that they might be washed away by floods,” Nakasiita added

In August last year, over 29 people lost their lives following heavy rains that rocked the district, damaging nine institutions of learning.